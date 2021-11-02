BB 15: Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana support Umar Riaz after Simba Nagpal calls him 'aatankwadi'

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 07:58 PM IST  |  5.9K
   
news & gossip,Asim Riaz,Himanshi Khurana,Bigg Boss 15
BB 15: Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana support Umar Riaz after Simba Nagpal calls him 'aatankwadi'
Advertisement

Every season of Bigg Boss makes headlines for the contestants’ rude behaviour and wrong usage of words. The current season, within one month, has been treating fans with every aspect of entertainment. Right from the fights, the blooming love angles, drama and catfights-viewers have seen it all. But this season is high on being violent. Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundra and Jay Bhanushali have lost their calm and indulged in a physical spat. Well now, Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz are in the list. In the upcoming task, both will be seen indulging in a fight which will become violent. It became worse when Simba calls Umar 'aatankwadi' (terrorist). 

The word has not gone well with netizens and Umar’s brother. The Bigg Boss contestant is trending on Twitter and fans are demanding Simaba’s eviction. Coming out in his brother's support, Asim Riaz took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “It will hurt @realumarriaz. It will take time, It will require dedication. It will require will power. You will need to make healthy decisions. You will have to sacrifice, You will have to push your body to the max but I promise you this, when u reach your goal,It will be worth it.”

Himanshi Khurana also posted angry tweet, “Chahe support kro ya nahi kro .... yaha galt sahi lagta or sahi galt...kitna bhi bolo kuch nahi hone wala ..but kisi ko boli hui baat hmesha uska picha krti hai.but har saal yaha rule badal jate..terrorist is that a word you are using for person? But fir bhi simbha hi sahi hoga.” Both Asim and Himashi were seen in Bigg Boss 13. 

The makers have shared the promo video where Simba and Umar are seen hurling abuse on each other and in anger, Simba pushed Umar into the pool.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali gets into a tiff with Tejasswi Prakash, says ‘I will keep myself priority'

Advertisement

Credits: Asim Riaz Twitter/Himanshi Khurrana Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 Litres Boiler For Water, Instant Noodles, Soup Etc.

Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...

₹694.00
₹1,195.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19

Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19"x13"...

₹151.00
₹599.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

₹4,599.00
₹15,999.00 (71%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Medium, Small Plastic Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips Vacuum Sealer (set Of 18, Multi-color) (multicolor)

Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Med...

₹106.00
₹299.00 (65%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Chopping Vegetables And Fruits For Your Kitchen (12420, Green , 400 Ml)

Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Cho...

₹198.00
₹495.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

₹1,997.00
₹2,495.00 (20%)
 Buy Now
Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong Suction And Multiple Cleaning Modes, Self-charging For Carpets & Hard Floors,work With Alexa (black)

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong S...

₹10,800.00
₹27,900.00 (61%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18pc Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer For Keeping Food Fresh For Home, Kitchen, Camping Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips (multi-color) | Food Clips Sealer | Pouch Clip Sealer (pack Of 18)|

Vr 18pc Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer For Keeping Food Fresh For Home...

₹79.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Stush Lint Remover For Clothes -lint Roller For Clothes, Pet Hair, Sofa,bedsheet & Fur With 3 Lint Roller Refill (60each) & Cover-total 240 Sheets

Stush Lint Remover For Clothes -lint Roller For Clothes, Pet Hair, Sofa,bedsheet...

₹599.00
₹1,398.00 (57%)
 Buy Now
View All