BB 15: Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana support Umar Riaz after Simba Nagpal calls him 'aatankwadi'

Every season of Bigg Boss makes headlines for the contestants’ rude behaviour and wrong usage of words. The current season, within one month, has been treating fans with every aspect of entertainment. Right from the fights, the blooming love angles, drama and catfights-viewers have seen it all. But this season is high on being violent. Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundra and Jay Bhanushali have lost their calm and indulged in a physical spat. Well now, Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz are in the list. In the upcoming task, both will be seen indulging in a fight which will become violent. It became worse when Simba calls Umar 'aatankwadi' (terrorist).

The word has not gone well with netizens and Umar’s brother. The Bigg Boss contestant is trending on Twitter and fans are demanding Simaba’s eviction. Coming out in his brother's support, Asim Riaz took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “It will hurt @realumarriaz. It will take time, It will require dedication. It will require will power. You will need to make healthy decisions. You will have to sacrifice, You will have to push your body to the max but I promise you this, when u reach your goal,It will be worth it.”

Himanshi Khurana also posted angry tweet, “Chahe support kro ya nahi kro .... yaha galt sahi lagta or sahi galt...kitna bhi bolo kuch nahi hone wala ..but kisi ko boli hui baat hmesha uska picha krti hai.but har saal yaha rule badal jate..terrorist is that a word you are using for person? But fir bhi simbha hi sahi hoga.” Both Asim and Himashi were seen in Bigg Boss 13.

The makers have shared the promo video where Simba and Umar are seen hurling abuse on each other and in anger, Simba pushed Umar into the pool.

