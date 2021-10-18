BB 15: Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood refused music video with Afsana Khan; Here's why

Divya Agarwal was one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. She emerged as the winner of the show. The actress has not taken up any project after that and her fans have been eagerly waiting to see her on screens. The actress shared recently on social media that she and her boyfriend Varun Sood were offered a music video by Afsana Khan but they have turned down the offer owing to Afsana’s behaviour in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Popular singer Afsana Khan is presently one of the contestants of the reality show Boss Boss 15. Recently, she had a breakdown in the house and said the meanest things to the contestants. She also cursed Vishal that he would die soon and that when she wishes bad for anyone it comes true. She also age-shamed Shamita saying she is too old.

Divya Agarwal took to social media and mentioned that she and Varun were offered a music video by a singer who is present in Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant, but now they have decided that they won’t take up the project and it’s not because of attitude but their heart won’t permit them to do so. She also wished her good mental health. She also said that previously she used to like her songs but now she doesn’t want to like her songs anymore.

The host of the show, Salman Khan lashed out to her and showed her the mirror on the weekend ka vaar. He told her that whatever she said was wrong and made her look so negative.

Afsana was not only criticized upon by the contestants inside the house but also the netizens slammed her for her violent behaviour.



Also read- Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal’s boyfriend Varun Sood confirms she's not part of Bigg Boss 15