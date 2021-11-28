BB 15: Neither Shamita Shetty nor Tejasswi, Vishal Kotian thinks THIS contestant deserves to win

Bigg Boss 15 house recently saw three shocking evictions including Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, and Neha Bhasin. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Vishal Kotian spoke about the most deserving contestant.

Speaking to News18, Vishal spoke about her equation with Shamita Shetty, whom he considered his sister. “Tejasswi was the one to support me most. She is a true and a good friend of mine, and a nice person. She supported me throughout the game. I supported Shamita the most. I had expected that being a sister, she would support me more but I didn’t get that kind of support from her. In the game, I was always ahead of her so it was always me extending my support to her. However, I don’t have any regrets. Ours is a strong relationship which will not break easily,” he said.

However, Vishal feels it is neither Shamita nor Tejasswi who deserves to win the show. Vishal said it is Umar Riaz who should lift the trophy. “Tejasswi is my first priority and Shamita is my second and she fought with me on this. But coming to her, I am not even her second choice, I am fourth! I come after Neha, Raqesh and Rajiv, so how could she fight over my choice? But if you ask me who deserves to win out of all the contestants, I will neither choose Shamita nor Teja. Umar Riaz should win this game because he is the only contestant who started from zero and became the hero. That is the most difficult thing to do,” Vishal said.

After his eviction, Vishal posted a video of himself on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “I have been blessed and privileged enough to be the part of India’s most entertaining show #biggboss15 . Thanks to all my fans who have been my strength when I needed them the most. There’s never a happy ending because nothing ever ends. Ek kahani khatam toh naya kissa shuru hua . And a new journey awaits from here. BOL BAMM."

