BB 15 Poll: Vote for your favourite wildcard among Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh, Devoleena, Rashami, Rajiv & Abhijit

Season 15 of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss has become a house of fights and drama over the last few weeks. The contestants were seen losing their enthusiasm and following the rut in the show, which made the show a little dull for the audience. Hence to stir up the house and the housemates, some wildcard contestants were introduced in the show. The first wildcard entry was Rajiv Adatia, an entrepreneur by profession and a rakhi brother to Shamita Shetty. With the entry into the house, he shook the strong bond between Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian. He is also seen doing comedy in the house and entertaining everyone.

Recently 5 wildcard contestants were seen entering the house. The contestants include Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Abhijit Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant, and her husband Ritesh. With entry into the house, Rashami Desai was seen at loggerheads with Pratik Sehajpal as he refused to comply with the rules laid by them. Rashami Desai, Devoleena, and Rakhi, who are VIP members, were seen making the other housemates' lives difficult by giving them various chores.

In the recent episode, non VIP member Shamita Shetty was seen losing her calm over the fight with Deveoleena. Shamita was seen talking rudely to her and Devoleena was not the one to listen quietly, hence she gave it back to him. The duo was seen in a heated argument and Rashami was seen supporting Devoleena in the fight. Rakhi Sawant was seen trying to create differences between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. In the weekend episode, Abhijit Bichukale was seen getting charged up due to the comments of Shamita Shetty and disrespecting her.



