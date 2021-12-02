BB 15 PROMO: Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh, Rashami dance on Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar's 90s song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera
The video opens with Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh as partners, while Rashami and Abhijit Bichukale are another partners. All four are dancing on the song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’, while Karan is seen recording them. Other contestants are seen encouraging them from the background. The video is captioned as Churake Dil Aapka Chali Woh #BiggBoss ke gully! Kya aap excited ho for tonight's episode? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10.30 PM only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @vootselect. #BB15.”
Fans have also dropped a comment saying, “Rashami is such a nice dancer yaar.” It is worth mentioning here that Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh, Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale are wildcard entries of the show.
Currently, all the Bigg Boss 15 contestants are participating in ‘BB Games’. The non-VIPs have a chance to win back their lost prize money of Rs 50 lakhs and the VIPs have to make sure Non VIPs don’t win the games. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shamita Shetty are made referees by Bigg Boss.
