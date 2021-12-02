BB 15 PROMO: Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh, Rashami dance on Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar's 90s song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’

The controversial show Bigg Boss 15 has been trending on social media after Shamita Shetty and Devoleena’s fight. The makers have released a new promo in which they are seen fighting and becoming violent. But other housemates are trying to control them. The show is often known for fights between contestants which takes an ugly turn. Now a new promo has been released in which wildcard entries are seen dancing on a popular 90s song starring Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar.

The video opens with Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh as partners, while Rashami and Abhijit Bichukale are another partners. All four are dancing on the song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’, while Karan is seen recording them. Other contestants are seen encouraging them from the background. The video is captioned as Churake Dil Aapka Chali Woh #BiggBoss ke gully! Kya aap excited ho for tonight's episode? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10.30 PM only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @vootselect. #BB15.”

Fans have also dropped a comment saying, “Rashami is such a nice dancer yaar.” It is worth mentioning here that Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh, Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale are wildcard entries of the show.