Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat slams Tejasswi Prakash over her comments on Shamita Shetty: Snap out & play

Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Raqesh Bapat has come out in support of his ladylove Shamita Shetty time and again. He has never shied away from supporting her in good days and bad ones. Recently, Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash indulged in a war of words after the former downgraded the Swaragini actress from the VIP zone. The tension between both of them increased and Tejasswi ended up saying that Shamita wants to be close to her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. To which, Shamita angrily asked Karan to make her feel secure.

Several celebs came out in support of Shamita on Twitter after the episode aired. Shamita’s boyfriend Raqesh Bapat who had a small stint in BB 15 also lend his voice to the matter and slammed Tejasswi for her comments. Taking to Twitter, he pointed that he never taught her the art of finding peace in chaos and how good wins over evil for this day. He also said that there is no triangle in the BB house but only circles of friendship.

See Raqesh’s tweet here:

Recently, former Bigg Boss contestants Gauahar Khan, Kamya Punjabi, and Neha Bhasin also came out in support of Shamita Shetty and slammed Tejasswi Prakash for her distasteful comments about wanting to be close to Karan Kundrra.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Neha Bhasin SLAM Tejasswi Prakash’s comments on Shamita Shetty