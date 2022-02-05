BB 15’s Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz & Rajiv Adatia goof around, call themselves ‘India’s best 3 dancers’; Watch

Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia had formed a good friendship in the Bigg Boss 15. The strong bond between Karan and Umar was loved by the audience. They were always seen enjoying on the show. After coming out of the house, the contestants recently got together at Umar’s home and were seen goofing around. In the recent video, Umar, Karan and Rajiv are seen hilariously dancing.

In the video shared by the model and doctor, Umar Riaz, it is seen that he, Karan and Rajiv are seen lying on the couch. But as they hear the song, ‘Ishq Tera Tadpave’, they begin dancing with full enthusiasm. Umar Riaz is seen dressed casually in a grey printed shirt and black trousers. Karan had sported a brown shirt and beige pants and Rajiv had sported a black sweatshirt. Umar Riaz captioned it as, “India’s best 3 dancers #CanAnyOneDance @rajivadatia @kkundrra”.

See video here:

Karan Kundrra commented, “Aaaaahahahahha nobody can… only us!!!!”, Rajiv Adatia commented, “WE ARE THE BEST!!!!” Neha Bhasin also commented, “OK I just died. I can never see you three the same way again.”

Karan and Umar’s friendship began inside Bigg Boss 15 house. For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash won the reality show. Pratik Sehajpal became the runner-up while Karan Kundrra bagged the second runner-up title. Umar was evicted in the mid of the show due to his aggressive behaviour.

