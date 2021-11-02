BB OTT’s Neha Bhasin bashes BB15’s Pratik Sehajpal fan groups: #pratikfam shame on you I am not afraid of you

Singer Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal gained a lot of fame in the show Bigg Boss OTT owing to their spectacular chemistry. They were often spotted together and their closeness was the talk of the show. But after coming out of the digital show, Neha had witnessed heavy trolling on social media for her dressing as well her closeness with Pratik, who is now a contestant in Bigg Boss 15.

A few months have passed by since Bigg Boss OTT has ended, but the singer is still facing the trolling. What is affecting her the most is that fans of Pratik are spreading hate and threatening messages for her. Neha recently took to her social media to share her strong reaction against the hate culture and called out #PratikFam. She wrote in a strongly worded post, “Sorry #pratikfam trolling is cyber bullying and that is a crime. My team has been deleting messages and blocking people all day. I tried warning you to know you have crossed a line. Ashamed of this hate culture in a country where peace is taught as Sanskar. I am not one to ignore or keep quiet.”

Neha’s long note read as, “It’s sad that the fandom of someone I stood by till the end is the most disgusting, toxic bunch of people. The hate, the messages, the abuses, the threats, the sickness. You are a part of a hate culture that has led people to mental ill health and suicides. Take some responsibility and back off I am sure Pratik would be ashamed of you all #pratikfam shame on you. But the world must know the culture you are promoting is a crime. Trolling is cyber bullying.”

See the post here:

She further advised trolls to stop being petty and focus on celebs they like. Neha said that though her life, career, or greatness will not be reduced by the hate of trolls, there are fans, family members and decent people on her timeline who get disturbed by the stink of the hate. The recent post came due to immense trolling and vulgar messages being directed towards the singer, amid the rumours of her entry in Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card started doing rounds.



Also read- Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat likely to enter Bigg Boss 15 as wild card contestants; Reports