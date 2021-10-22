BB OTT’s Urfi Javed on running away from her conservative home: Between money & freedom, I chose freedom

Urfi Javed recently came into the limelight when she entered the reality show Bigg Boss OTT as a contestant. Though she was there for a very short span of time, she grabbed a lot of eyeballs for her quirky nature. The actress is also known for her fashion sense. Urfi Javed belongs to a very conservative Muslim family and in a recent interview with Etimes, she shared that she ran away from her home at a very young.

Talking about her past, Urfi revealed, “I was a girl who was told that girls should not have their voice. I was from a conservative Muslim family where they only think about their daughters getting married. I was not supposed to talk in front of males and had to wear only full clothes, totally covered from head to toe. All these thoughts made me a rebel. I became a rebel because I was suppressed a lot and was not allowed anything except for education. When I was a kid, I didn't know what childhood or freedom was. I badly wanted to feel and taste freedom. Even right now if I have to choose between money and freedom, I would choose freedom.”

She added, “Until the time I did not leave my house, I wasn’t aware that girls can actually go out after 5 PM. I didn’t know I could go out for dinner, lunch and wear the clothes that I want. I was enjoying the freedom that I had finally got rather than fearing. It was when I came to Mumbai when I started worrying about things like how will I survive, I don’t have money.”

She also talked about the dark phase of her life when she was suicidal and was conned by a producer who forced her to do explicit scenes by threatening to send her to jail. Talking about her struggles, she revealed that there have been so many times when she slept empty stomach as she did not have money for food. She would travel by bus to shoot locations because of the lack of money for taxi or auto rickshaw. When she would go for my shoot, she would get down from the bus and walk all the way to the sets. She shared that she had also shared rooms with six girls when she was living in PG. She has struggled a lot in her life and still struggling. She started my career with Rs 3000 per day. Also, initially, things were not working in her favour as all the shows she signed, would shut down in 3 months' time. Sh shared she has not done shows for more than 3 months and had ended up doing some 10-12 shows.



