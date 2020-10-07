BB11 fame Arshi Khan opens up on her Pakistani flag controversy: It was a part of small budget unreleased film

Arshi Khan, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 11, has clarified her stand on the Pakistani flag controversy and stated that she was a victim to shoot for such unreleased movies.

Remember Arshi Khan, who became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss 11? The diva was known for her bold and fearless avatar inside the BB house. But as much as her in house fights grabbed the eyeballs, her controversies outside the house have also got the tongues wagging over the years. In fact, she was best known for her controversies before hitting the national television with Bigg Boss 11. Among all her controversies, Arshi received a lot of flak after her pics surfaced on social media wherein, she was seen with Pakistani flag painted on her body.

While the controversy brought Arshi on the radar of the trolls, the lady has clarified that it was from a small budget movie which was never released. While the pics were clicked during her initial days and she called herself a victim to shoot for such unreleased projects.

Talking about the same, the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant stated, "The Pakistan flag controversy was brought up during a LIVE television debate by a panelist who attacked me for my character and support for Pakistan. The controversy was bought in light from back four years ago after my photos went viral on social media platforms. With the Pakistani flag stuck to my body surfaced. I wish to clarify that it was just a part of a small budget film that never released and later I wish to move on and achieve my dreams as an entertainer in the industry. I was a victim as a fresher to shoot for such unreleased movies."

Interestingly, post her successful stint in BB11, Arshi went on to feature in shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Meri Hanikarak Biwi and Savitri Devi College & Hospital.

