BB14’s Nikki Tamboli gears up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 post brother’s demise; Says ‘The Show Must Go On’

As Nikki Tamboli begins preparing for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, she wrote how she wanted her brother to watch her on the show.

Nikki Tamboli made the headlines lately after she had lost her brother. It was reported that her brother had died of COVID 19 complications and it has been a heartbreaking moment for her. And while she has been struggling during the tough times, Nikki has now decided to ahead with her professional life now. Taking to her Instagram handle, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant stated that she has begun gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Announcing the decision, she shared two pics of herself posing with Fear Factor jacket.

In the caption, Nikki mentioned that it has been a difficult moment for her, however, she decided to go ahead with her professional commitments as the show must go on. She wrote, “I am at that stage of my life right now where I have my family who is struggling hard to overcome the loss on one hand and where I have my work commitments.. where I am at the peak of my career on the other, and if I have to choose between this there’s no other option my family comes always first but my family my parents my dad always told me to go live your dreams go achieve it because trust me your brother will be the most happiest watching you fulfill your dreams. I remember before my brother was admitted in hospital we had discussed khatron Ke khiladi & he was very excited and happy about it. I am choosing khatron ke khiladi because of my work commitment and I have always been loyal to my work because it has given me everything. @colorstv @endemolshineind has been a backbone where I am today is because of them. I know in my heart what my family means to me. I have been portraying myself to be strong in front of people but I know where I stand in my life & my family knows what I am going through, but as it’s said “The Show Must Go On.””

Nikki further mentioned that while she wanted her brother to watch her on the show, she feels her brother will continue to be her strength forever. “I’m going for my brother, for my family and to overcome my fear where as I know there are hundreds and millions of people who are praying for my family & my brother & I am going to go achieve all of that with the support of my guardian angel my dada. I wanted my brother to come out of hospital and see me in khatron. But that won’t happen, but now he will be the closest one to watch me from above. I am fighting my pain to see my brother happy and he will be my shield forever,” she added.

Earlier, Nikki had also penned a heartwarming post for her brother and wrote, “We will meet again someday. I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth.”

