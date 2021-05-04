BB14’s Nikki Tamboli pens an emotional note as she bids adieu to her brother: We will meet again someday

MD: Nikki Tamboli’s brother was said to be diagnosed with COVID 19 and other issues. Sadly, he passed away today.

Nikki Tamboli recently made the headlines after it was reported that her brother was battling with COVID 19. The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant had been praying hard for her brother and even held a puja to pray for his well being. Unfortunately, her brother breathed her last today. It was indeed a heartbreaking moment for Nikki and her family. The lady took to social media to share the heartbreaking news and penned an emotional note for her brother as she bid him adieu.

She shared beautiful pictures of her brother and in the caption, Nikki wrote about how she will miss him and is hopeful to meet him again someday. Nikki wrote, “We didn’t know that this morning god was going to call your name.. In life we loved you dearly, In death we do the same. It broke our heart to lose you, You didn’t go alone. For part of us we went with you, The day god called you home. You left us beautiful memories, Your love is still our guide. And though we cannot see you, You are always by our side. Our family chain is broken, And nothing seems the same. But as god calls us one by one, The chain will link again. You gave no one a last farewell, Not ever said good bye. You were gone before we knew it, And only god knows why. A million times we will miss you, A million times we will cry. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. We will meet again someday. I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth. You are always loved immensely and never forgotten May your soul Rest in peace!! i missssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss youuuuuuuuuuuu dadaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa.”

Take a look at Nikki Tamboli’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Nikki became a household name post her stint in Bigg Boss 14. She was among the top 6 finalists of the show. And now she will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with Rahul Vaidya and others.

Also Read: Nikki Tamboli holds puja as her brother battles COVID 19: God will answer your prayers better than you think

Share your comment ×