BB15: Donal Bisht calls Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash ‘toxic’: Was singled out so that I don’t get limelight

Popular actress Donal Bisht, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 in the second week, reflected on her journey on the show recently. She said that she has won the game because she has ‘won hearts’ of her fans. She revealed to HT, about the game plan in the show and how she was singled out as she refused to get manipulated by other contestants. She even called Tejasswi and Vishal Kotian very 'toxic'. She also shared about Tejasswi being insecure because of her, and Karan assuring her that she will not survive for long in the game.

Talking about her unfair elimination, she said, “When I came out, I saw myself trending on Twitter. ‘Bring back Donal, she is a lone warrior. We stand by Donal.’ So many hashtags were there for me and I felt that people outside could understand me and what I was going through. When I was inside and all these people were doing wrong with me, I could feel that. They were suppressing me that I am wrong, when they were wrong, and people could understand that.”

Talking about the game plan of the contestants, she said, “Maximum people are followers. There are just two or three who are trying to lead but some are very toxic, like Vishal (Kotian), Tejasswi (Prakash). People don’t want to fight with those people. Other people like Umar (Riaz), Miesha (Iyer), Ieshaan (Sehgaal), Akasa (Singh) are all followers, they can’t oppose those people. They can’t oppose Karan (Kundrra) either. They are just saving themselves and unki haan mein haan mila rahe the.” She added, “These people were trying to manipulate me and I was not getting manipulated.”

“They didn’t want to mingle with me so that I don’t get the limelight. They were conspiring, ‘Don’t even talk to her because agar hum baat bhi karenge, she will be seen more aur uska fanbase ban jayega, because she is a good girl.’ Aap kisiko kitna galat dikhaoge?” she added.

Donal was eliminated mid-week in the second week along with Vidhi Pandya. They were eliminated as per the voting of contestants.



Also read- "Can someone explain how my eviction was fair?" Donal Bisht & Vidhi Pandya react to their eviction from Bigg B