BB15: Geeta Kapur comments on Umar Riaz being doctor, says ‘Mere bharosa utha jayega from this profession'

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 has been quite an entertainer for the audience as many celebs had graced the sets. There was also a shocking incident in the weekend episode, as Umar Riaz had to leave the house. In the previous episode, Umar Riaz was seen getting into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal. Bigg Boss had announced that the decision of his eviction will be taken by the BB 15 audience. There was also a panel of 7 celebrities who criticised his actions.

Popular choreographer and TV show judge, Geeta Kapur had come to support Nishant Bhat. She also spoke to Umar Riaz and shared her opinions about him. She requested Salman that she has something to tell Umar and she commented on the latter's profession. She even compared his aggression with his profession and stated that his aggression is deep-rooted.

Geeta said, "He said that his profession is of a surgeon and I would like to tell you Umar when you come out of this house I'll never want to be treated with someone with aggression like yours. Mere andar woh darr baith gaya because you lose your patience. You don't understand what you are doing at that point of time. Its a very disturbing fact that you are in a profession that needs a calm mind, you have to take critical decisions during a surgery, which you can't take with such an aggressive attitude. So for me I feel very bad for you because I wish you were not like this. The Umar Riaz I've seen in this house mere bharosa utha jayega from this profession and it's never late to change that attitude."

Kashmera Shah and Divya Agarwal, who also visited the sets on the weekend episode, agreed with Geeta Kapur's statement, that nobody is going to push and fight with him during surgery. Divya said why is his profession dragged every time into the conversation and that the entire house is aggressive. Geeta added that Umar is aggressive by nature and it is his inherent nature.

Umar in his defense stated that as a doctor when they perform surgeries or duties, they are completely different people. The moment they wear the white coat their attitude changes.

Salman also supported Geeta's claims by saying that he charges aggressively towards people and doesn't have the habit to listen to people.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz’s father slams reality show’s makers, hails son as ‘PUBLIC WINNER’