BB15: Kamya Punjabi & Kashmera extol Vishaal Kotian’s commentary; Latter professes love for Vishwasuntree

Kashmera Shah and Kamya Punjabi are popular ex contestants of Bigg Boss and they are very popular for actively following every season of the show. In the recent season of the show, the duo has chosen their favourite contestant for the show Vishal Kotian. They have appreciated the commentary and straight from heart statements. In the promo of the show, it is seen that he has turned into a lover boy as he expressed love for the Vishwasuntree.

In the recent episode Vishal was seen doing a live commentary where a fight was happening between Pratik and Umar. Kamya mentioned on her twitter account taking Pratik’s class and appreciating Vishal where she mentioned on his comment of Tunda fight by writing ‘#VishalKotian that was too good.’

I know just saw the epi, aate hi shuru ho gaye tum toh #PratikSehajpal n why???? It was not required…. The best was “tunda fight” #VishalKotian that was tooooo good #BiggBoss15 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss https://t.co/kFCABQ4wFG — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 4, 2021

Kashmera also enjoyed the recent episode and wrote on twitter applauding Vishal where she wrote, ‘I like my #veeru. He had the guts to own that he will say the ones that are his least favourite and ended by writing Good Job.

The actor is a complete entertainment package as he was recently seen expressing his love for Vishwasuntree. He speaks ’s romantic dialogue and asks her to come to meet him for once. The caption read, “@vishaalkotian ko ho gaya hai #Vishwasuntree se pyaar, romantic andaaz mein ho raha hai izhaar. Kya inke pyaar mein ho jaayegi koyi tragedy ya yeh hai inki koi strategy? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15, tonight at 10:30 only on #Colors.”

See promo here-