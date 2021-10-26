BB15: Karan Kundrra wishes to date someone 10 yrs younger; Tejasswi Prakash blushes & says ‘You need me’

Bigg Boss house has been witness to numerous love stories over the past many seasons. In the present season, the house seems to be harbouring the budding romance of the Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. The duo is getting a lot of attention as they spend a lot of time together and are often seen engaging in funny banter. In the recent promo of the show, the actress is seen talking to Karan Kundrra as she asks him about his preference for dating.

In the cute promo shared on social media, it is seen that Tejasswi is seen talking to Karan Kundrra as she asks him if he would date someone who is 45-year-old. To this, he says NO. She quips, “Ok let’s settle at 40”, but Karan says that he already said no to women older than him. He added that he wants to be with someone who is 10-12 years younger than him. Tejasswi is seen blushing as she says, “See, you need me”.

See promo here-

In the last episode, it was seen that Akasa tells him that Tejasswi might have a crush on him, but he reveals that he is sure that it's not the case. He also tells her that he has a crush on her. The fans of the duo are loving the growing closeness between the two actors. They have also given them the cute nickname Tejran. The contestants of the house are also liking the growing liking of Karan and Tejasswi. Though none of them has confessed their feeling on the show, the fans are eager for them to profess love for one another.



