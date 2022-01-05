BB15: ‘Khush Mizaaz’ or ‘Khush Misaaz’, Bigg Boss corrects Tejasswi Prakash, latter jumps with joy; WATCH

There’s something about Bigg Boss’ voice, isn’t it? Throughout the seasons of the popular reality show, contestants or celebrities who come as guests into the House have loved it when Bigg Boss calls out their name, or interacts with them in a fun manner once in a blue moon. Such an instance took place recently in Bigg Boss 15, when Tejasswi Prakash just could not pronounce ‘Bigg Boss’ right. Do not miss out on this cute scene.

A few hours back, Colors TV took to its official handle on Instagram and shared a sweet unseen scene from the BB 15 house. In the clip shared, Tejasswi and Nishant Bhat are seen deep in conversation while they have lunch sitting below the dining table. Tejasswi is seen telling Nishant that her Bigg Boss ‘baby’ is a ‘Khush Mizaaj’ person (someone with a happy mood). However, she could not seem to pronounce the Hindi word right. As she struggled with the pronunciation, Nishant kept correcting her repeatedly. However, Tejasswi kept pronouncing it ‘Khush Misaaz’, instead.

Amid this, Bigg Boss interfered and corrected Tejasswi, as he said in his baritone voice, “Khush Mizaaz”. Hearing this, every one cheered, while Nishant and Tejasswi were left surprised. The latter jumped in utter joy, and began running through the house, while screaming out in happiness. “Love you, Bigg Boss,” said Nishant.

Truly a cute interaction, don’t you think?

Click HERE to watch the video.

In other news, in the latest episode, Tejasswi was seen having an ugly spat with her beau Karan Kundrra over the Ticket To Finale tasks. Tejasswi broke down after Karan mocked her about the pool incident and even said, “Shakl dekhi hai apni?” (Have you seen your face?)

