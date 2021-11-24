BB15: Neha Bhasin lashes out at Pratik Sehajpal for telling her to shut up; Simba Nagpal sleeps blissfully

The recent episode of the Bigg Boss has been witness to numerous fights and action as the contestants are seen loosing temper over one topic or the other. The contestants are seen with less patience and reacting to every little action. In the recent episode of the show Neha Bhasin was seen losing temper over the words of Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. But among these active contestants, it was also seen that Simba Nagpal was sleeping blissfully in one corner.

In the video shared on social media, it was seen that Neha Bhasin was talking to everyone about the food shortage and how one person cannot be allotted. At this Pratik was seen getting impatient and asked her to leave from there. Neha Bhasin was seen getting offended by the statement and she said that he should leave the house instead. They were seen getting into an argument, and on another side it was seen that Nishant Bhat also lasted out and asked her to shut up. Neha Bhasin was seen fighting with both of them and she also pushed Pratik in anger. Later on, also she was seen getting angry over the way she was treated by and says to Pratik, ‘Is this how you talk to your mother and sister”. Rajiv Adatia was seen talking to her and trying to make her calm down.

Amidst all this, the actor Simba Nagpal is seen breaking house rules and sleeping on a couch. He is seen distanced from all the fights in the house. Even host Salman Khan had pointed out that Simba was not visible in the show, he is either eating, sleeping or seen in a passing shot.

