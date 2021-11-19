BB15: Neha Bhasin on not staying connected with Pratik Sehajpal post BB OTT: He doesn't know how to talk

In the recent episode of the controversial show Bigg Boss 15, it was seen Neha Bhasin was hurt by the words of Pratik Sehajpal. She lost her temper on his statement on her and even pushed him in anger. Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin shared a good rapport in Bigg Boss OTT, but in the present season, they are seen fighting a lot. In the episode, Neha revealed the reason for not staying in touch with Pratik after BB OTT and it was due to his anger issues.

Neha Bhasin had entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card as per her actions as well as attitude, it seems she did not want to make any connections with Pratik again. In the recent episode, she was seen talking to Umar Riaz and Vishal Kotian about their recent fights. Vishal noticed that Pratik and Neha are not on talking terms and told her that they are like Tom and Jerry. Neha denied it and made hand gestures that she is done with him. Umar added, “Pratik was happy when you entered but when you asked him to stay away, I felt something is wrong.”

Neha explained her side and said, “I respond to kindness but it doesn’t mean I am stupid.” Umar asked her what made her decide not to talk to him. Neha replied to him and said, “I stopped talking to him from outside. It is not that there is no friendship or love. But our temperament doesn’t match. He doesn’t know how to talk. He will get angry a lot and then apologize a lot. And this is happening every time.” Umar asked that she appears to be very comfortable with him. To this, Neha said, “I am comfortable with all but I don’t like shouting. I have told him many times not to speak to me like this. But that’s his pattern.”

After the recent fight, Pratik had come to apologize to her but Neha was distressed and told him to just stay away.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Neha Bhasin and Nishant Bhat get violent in an argument as latter tells her to ‘Shut up’