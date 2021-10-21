BB15 Poll Results: Fans stand in Donal Bisht & Vidhi Pandya's support, call the elimination 'unfair'

The show Bigg Boss 15 is among the most popular shows on social media. There was a recent elimination of two contestants in the reality show, Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya. The elimination was done based on the votings given by the contestants in the house. Bigg Boss asked them to take the names of two contestants for elimination. We had conducted a poll to know the public opinion on the mid-week elimination of the two contestants, and the audience has declared the eviction unfair.

In the show's previous episode, the contestants were given punishment by Bigg Boss for their unruly behavior. The contestants had to take two names about whom they felt the lowest contribution was the least in the game. The highest number of votes went to Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht. Hence both of them had to leave the house in the mid-week eviction. The housemates were heartbroken by the sudden removal.

As per the poll results, 60% of the people feel that the eviction was unfair, and they did want Vidhi and Donal to leave the show too soon. The fans also showed support to the contestants on Twitter as they said that these two were solid contestants but were eliminated too soon. 40% of the audience agreed with the decision of the housemates.

Now, with the elimination of two contestants, there will be some wildcard entries in the show. It may include Arushi Dutta, Raqesh Bapat, Rajiv Adatia, and some other names.



