BB15 Poll Results: Recently evicted Vishal Kotian top choice of audience as the most deserving finalist

We had conducted a poll yesterday to know the opinion of the audience for choosing one among the evicted contestants who deserved to be the finalist. The contestants who were a part of the list were Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin, Ieshaan Sehgaal, and Miesha Iyer. The results of the poll are out and it is absolutely amazing how the audience has unanimously chosen Vishal Kotian.

Among the five names, popular TV actor Vishal Kotian has received 46% votes. He was among the top players of the show and was termed as the mastermind. He shared a good friendship with Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash. He was seen playing the game perfectly and people enjoyed seeing him in the show. He was evicted in the previous week.

The contestant at the second number is Jay Bhanushali with 27% votes. He was a complete entertainer inside and was among the most popular actors on the show. He was quite popular for his aggressive behaviour with other contestants. But he was seen trying to maintain his image, which did not work for him. Neha Bhasin, who entered the house after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT received 26% votes. It seems the audience has an almost equal liking for Jay Bhanushali and Neha Bhasin. Ieshaan Sehagaal and Miesha Iyer received the least number of votes, which were 1% and zero votes respectively.



