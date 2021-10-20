BB15 Poll: Was the mid week double elimination of Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya fair? Vote

The contestants of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss got a huge shock in the middle of the week as they got punished for their behavior in the house. There were three major announcements made by Bigg Boss which were that gharwasis had to become junglewasis, eight people were nominated by the captain and two contestants were eliminated from the show. The two evicted contestants for the week are Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya.

The decision for eviction was done by all the housemates, according to the contestant’s contribution to the show. Almost all the contestants took the name of Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya. The reason given was their minimal contribution to the game and the tasks. Both of them were doing fine in the show but the elimination at such initial stage was not expected. Karan Kundra was very much affected by Vidhi’s elimination and he also gave her one of his hoodie as a parting gift.

Umar Riaz was highly impacted by the elimination of Donal Bisht in the show, he was seen heart broken by the news. The model was seen forming a good bond with her in the show and were often seen spending time together in the house. Even the fans of the two actresses were highly disappointed with the sudden elimination of the contestants.

We have conducted a poll to understand your view that what do you think the double elimination of Donal and Vidhi was fair or not.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Fans find Donal Bisht & Vidhi Pandya’s eviction unfair; Extend support to them