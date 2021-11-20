BB15 Promo: Mahesh Manjrekar gives reality check to housemates; Asks Karan to be firm about his feelings

The weekend episode of Bigg Boss 15 will bring a lot of surprises for the contestants of the show. As per the latest promos, contestant Shamita Shetty has re-entered the show after she had gone out due to some health issues. This isn’t all. The team of the movie Antim: The Final Truth will also be gracing the sets for promotions. Amid this, Antim: The Final Truth director Mahesh Manjrekar will be seen interacting with the contestants and will give them a major reality check.

In the promo, all the contestants are seen wearing a balloon over their heads. Soon, Mahesh Manhjrekar tells them that they will have to burst their own balloon as he will burst their bubble of thoughts. He starts with Jay Bhanushali as he told him at he does not have to be a perfect man and should not try to save his image. Taking Shamita on his radar, Manjrekar said that she thinks that everything should be done according to her and that she must listen to others. The filmmaker also called out Vishal for thinking that he is a very big game player.

This isn’t all. Mahesh Manjrekar also spoke to the new lovebirds of the house, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. He told Karan, “Agar jodi hai to danke ki chot pe bolo na ki jodi hai… Karte ho toh darte kyu ho.” This left the actor and Tejasswi Prakash blushing.

See promo-

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode will also bring new twists to the show as 5 candidates will be chosen in the show as the top 5 and all others will have to leave during the weekend. Host Salman Khan will be revealing the 5 names in the upcoming episode. Who do you think will make it up to the top 5? Share your views in the comment section below



