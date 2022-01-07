BB15: Rakhi Sawant taunts Tejasswi as Karan supports Shamita, says 'Aaj Shamita, Shamita Kundrra hogayi'

Every season of Bigg Boss (BB) brings a lot of drama to the plate. This time too, the 15th season of Salman Khan-hosted reality show is dramatic and full of emotions. The upcoming promo of BB15 suggested that the forthcoming episode is going to be a puddle of emotions as the Ticket to Finale task is in its last leg and contestants are fighting hard to remain in the game. In the promo, things got heated up between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra when the latter supports Shamita Shetty during the debate task. Later, Rakhi Sawant was seen making fun of Swaragini actress.

During the task, Tejasswi calls Shamita to argue with her for being lazy. She accused Shamita of faking her injury and taking advantage of it. Tejasswi said that she fakes her injury when she has to do household chores but when she has to curl her hair, she does it properly. To which, Shamita replied that it is Tejasswi's insecurity that is making her do all this. However, things went downhill when Tejasswi rattles the VIP members Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, and others as she calls them biased. Rashami lost her temper and yelled at Tejasswi. Karan Kundrra was also seen supporting Shamita during the task and argued that Tejasswi couldn’t prove her point. Seeing this, Tejasswi got emotional.

See promo here:

In the promo, Rakhi was seen making fun of Tejasswi and taunts her. She said, “Kya Kundrra ne support kiya hai Shamita ko, wow aaj Shamita, Shamita Kundrra hogayi.” Tejasswi was seen crying in the promo after the task and said, “Jiska koi nahi hota, uska upar wala hota hai.”

The upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 15 will bring lots of entertainment to its viewers.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15, 6th January 2022, Written Update: Shamita Shetty wins 2 rounds in the debate task