BB15: Raqesh Bapat sends jacket to Shamita Shetty; Says 'With you metaphorically today but in journey always'

Shamita Shetty is one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. She was earlier in Bigg Boss OTT where she met Raqesh Bapat and they formed a strong connection. In the show, the actress and Raqesh expressed feelings for one another and became audience’s favourite couple in the house. Raqesh Bapat, who entered BB15 for Shamita, had left the house few days back. Now as a gesture of his love for her, he has sent his jacket for her inside the house.

Raqesh Bapat was often seen wearing a black jacket in the Bigg Boss house. The actor had to leave the BB house due to his health issues. He was hospitalised for a few days but understanding the gravity of the situation, he had opted out of the show. Shamita Shetty was seen breaking down when Salman Khan told her that Raqesh was not returning. Now Raqesh has sent his jacket to her and he shared a picture of it on his social media.

He wrote on the post, “Objects may be material but when attached to emotions they become precious, like this surprise coming your way. With you metaphorically today, but in the journey always! #heartsconnected #Bringthetrophyhome #BiggBoss 15 #ShamitaShetty_official #ShaRa”.

Shamita Shetty is presently one of the top 5 contestants of the show. She had recently left the house due to some health issue, but now she is back in the game. It will interesting to see Shamita’s reaction when she receives the special gift from her love Raqesh Bapat.



