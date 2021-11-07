BB15: Salman Khan questions Akka Anna connection; Recreates moments from ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ with Bhagyashree

The upcoming episode of the show Bigg Boss will bring lots of drama and action to the show. Shamita Shetty gets the best surprise in the house with the entry of her good friend Neha Bhasin and her love Raqesh Bapat. Their presence has strengthened her position in the house. In the recent promo of the show, host Salman Khan was seen questioning her bond with Vishal Kotian. She said that she had received negative feedback about him from her friends.

In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that Shamita Shetty is seen seated with Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin on her side respectively. Salman Khan asked her if the Akka Anna connection between her and Vishal Kotian was real or fake. She said, “Neha and Raqesh have given the same feedback about him to me. Vo idhar ki baat udhar karta hai.” Vishal Kotian was hurt by her words and he says, “Koi kuch bhi bolega aap uski baton me aa jaoge… Itna Kachcha Rishta hai Akka Anna ka?”. Shamita retorts that he had said he can easily influence her, which was a very wrong thing to say about her. Salman clears his intentions and says, “Ghuma dunga means, she is like my sister I can convince her”. Vishal says, “This is what I meant, if it was my real sister, she would have understood me.”



The weekend Ke Vaar episode will also be graced by the popular actress Bhagyashree. Salman Khan will be seen enjoying the time with her on the sets as they recreate some iconic and sweet moments from their movie ‘Maine Pyar Kiya.’



