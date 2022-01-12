BB15: Tejasswi feels betrayed as Shamita downgrades her from VIP zone & says, ‘I have kept your boyfriend’

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 15, the VIP contestants were seen competing for getting the captaincy for the week. Shamita Shetty had become winner of the task and the new captain of the house. After this, she was asked to downgrade one of the VIP members among Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. She chose Tejasswi which came as a shock to her.

As Shamita downgrades Tejasswi, it leaves the latter fuming with anger. She calls Shamita a "liar" and says that she had assured of taking Rakhi Sawant's name instead of hers. Tejasswi also says that it was her biggest mistake to trust her. Shamita says that she can change her mind about what she wants to do.

Shamita further says, "I have kept your boyfriend..." and leaves the statement incomplete. Tejasswi reacts angrily and tells Shamita Shetty, "itni mari ja rahi ho Karan se dosti karne ke liye, usko bhi toh pucho usko dosti karni hai ya mere sath rehna hai”. Shamita is offended by her statement and strikes back at her saying, “Shame on you.”

For the unversed, Pratik Sehajpal had advised Shamita to choose Rakhi Sawant over Karan Kundrra or Tejasswi, as the couple can flip anytime. Shamita had talked about this with Nishant and he asked her to decide as per her convenience. In fact, Tejasswi also had a conversation with Shamita where she had asked her to retain Karan as VIP.



