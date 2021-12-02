BB15: Twitterati slam Devoleena, Rashami Desai & hail Karan Kundrra for lifting a fainted Shamita Shetty

The upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 has sprung up a new controversy in the house. It was seen in the recent episode that Shamita Shetty fought with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai over a task. As the two of them charge towards her in anger and Shamita became unconscious. Karan Kundrra was seen lifting her up and Tejasswi Prakash helps him. On seeing this episode, the fans of the actress Shamita Shetty have come in support of her and are slamming Devoleena as well as Rashami. They are also seen praising Karan Kundrra for his prompt action.

Here are some Twitter reactions by the fans Shamita Shetty:

One user commented, “Sorry these two evil women lost all my respect today.....dude she fainted..but look at them..arghhh...they are still not stopping.I hope you are well #shamitaShetty ,god bless”.

Sorry these two evil women lost all my respect today.....dude she fainted..but look at them..arghhh...they are still not stopping.I hope you are well #shamitaShetty ,god bless #TejRan #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/vA2xCmehru —(@_realchaitanya_) December 1, 2021

Another wrote, “I am just loving the difference where first people were telling don't bring back Shamita and now those people are supporting her and praying for her good health it's just so overwhelming. #ShamitaShetty @ShamitaShetty”.

I am just loving the difference where first people were telling don't bring back Shamita and now those people are supporting her and praying for her good health it's just so overwhelming . #ShamitaShetty @ShamitaShetty — Apuu (@Shamitashetty_1) December 2, 2021

A user said, “Look at their expressions as if they are having janmo janmo ka dushmani #Devoleena #RashamiDasai @ColorsTV u wanted this? Seriously #ShamitaShetty tke care of ur health”.

Look at their expressions as if they are having janmo janmo ka dushmani #Devoleena #RashamiDasai @ColorsTV u wanted this? Seriously #ShamitaShetty tke care of ur health pic.twitter.com/3ebXWBicJn — rjsp (@Rjspriya) December 1, 2021

A fan tweeted, “The way #KaranKundrra was holding #ShamitaShetty in her arms , When she was unconscious has my heart This show how pure and kind he is ! I just can't ignore that scene ! My Boy is well brought up !! #BB15”.

The way #KaranKundrra was holding #ShamitaShetty in her arms , When she was unconscious has my heart This show how pure and kind he is ! I just can't ignore that scene ! My Boy is well brought up !!#BB15 — Rubiology (@ItsRubiology) December 1, 2021

One said, “#TejRan Our gems.. Teju-#ShamitaShetty its not worth it calm down.. Kk-took her to the medical room without wasting any time...”

#TejRan

Our gems..

Teju-#ShamitaShetty its not worth it calm down..

Kk-took her to the medical room without wasting any time... pic.twitter.com/PTqgMqoYJJ —(@JustTejran) December 1, 2021

A fan tweeted, “SERIOUSLY for TRP it's ok if someone faints.Devo and Rashami are the most shameless women in the season after seeing #ShamitaShetty fainted still they were shouting.Sham told she is not ok so she is not doing the task then those shameless girls were mocking her.2 pour soul helped”.

SERIOUSLY for TRP it's ok if someone faints.Devo and Rashami are the most shameless women in the season after seeing #ShamitaShetty fainted still they were shouting.Sham told she is not ok so she is not doing the task then those shameless girls were mocking her.2 pour soul helped — U Are Only One Kk (@UAreOnlyOneKk11) December 2, 2021



