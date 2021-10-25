BB15: 'Vishal pe bharosa mat karna': Rajiv Adatia warns Shamita Shamity about Vishal Kotian's game plan

Wild card entry of Rajiv Adatia in the Bigg Boss 15 house has already caused an uproar in the show. As he revealed the image of the contestants in the house, everyone seems quite surprised. Rajiv is the rakhi brother of Shamita Shetty and when he entered the house, he warned her about the game plan of Vishal Kotian.

In the promo of the show, it is seen that Rajiv is talking to Shamita Shetty as he tells her that Vishal has been using her for his success in the show. He asked her to not trust him at all. Shamita is seen shocked to hear this and says, “I have been so stupid”. Rajiv continues and says, “Stop this anna-akka as your real brother has entered the house.”

Later, Shamita is seen talking to Vishal Kotian in the kitchen as she accuses him of making mistakes. Vishal says, “Who has not made mistakes here. Your way of playing game is different from my way of playing the game.” Shamita Shetty, who had formed a good bond with him in the past few days, said that he has hurt her. Vishal is seen sitting alone later as he feels disappointed. He says, “Someone comes from outside and says someone and the other person believes him. Bonds are so weak.”

It seems like Rajiv's words have affected the housemates and the nominations as well. Contestants like Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, and Shamita Shetty had taken the name of Vishal Kotian for being a backstabber and playing a double game.



