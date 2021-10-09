BB15 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Rakhi Sawant’s dance on ‘Haye Garmi’ to Yohani’s viral song ‘Maga Hithe’

This weekend, Bigg Boss 15 will be witnessing the first weekend Ka Vaar episode. It will be hosted by Salman Khan. Apart from reviewing the past week activities of the contestants, there will also be fun moments on the show. As per the promos, the biggest fan of Bigg Boss Rakhi Sawant will be taking the entertainment quotient to an extreme level. There will also be a special performance of the internet sensation Yohani.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be a complete blockbuster with lot of dancing and Garba due to the festive season. Rakhi Sawant will be seen decked in the ghagra choli and silver jewellery as she will interacting with the contestants. Salman takes a jibe at Karan Kundrra as he says that he and Rakhi will make a great couple. All the boys are seen shirtless as they groove with Rakhi on Badshah’s song “Haye Garmi”.

Sri Lankan singer Yohani will also be giving a performance on her viral song ‘Maga Hithe’. Salman Khan also joins as she teaches him the lyrics, but he goofs up the lyrics.

The weekend episode will be full of entertainment, but Pratik Sehajpal will also get scolded by Salman Khan. As per the nominations, all the junglewasis have been nominated for elimination for the week. The contestants who are termed as gharwale are safe from the elimination, and they include Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat.



