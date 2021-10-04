BB15's Pratik Sehajpal says 'Mai pyaar dhoondhne nahi ja raha hoon'; Adds his aim is to win the trophy

Television’s most popular reality show is back with a brand-new season and fans can hardly keep calm. This season, there is a rather interesting ensemble of participants and, among them are Pratik Sehajpal and Miesha Iyer. Pratik and Miesha featured on the reality show Ace of Space and were rumoured to be in a relationship. However, before entering Bigg Boss 15, Pratik spoke to a leading daily and cleared the air about his relationship saying that he has never dated Miesha. He further added that he is not on the show to find love, but that his aim is to win the trophy.

In a recent chat with ETimes, Pratik Sehajpal spoke about his link-up rumours with Miesha and said, "I am very much single and I have never dated Miesha. We were a part of the same reality show and have been good friends.” When asked if he was willing to find love on the reality show, he said that his only aim inside the house is winning the trophy. "My aim inside the Bigg Boss house is only the trophy. Main Bigg Boss mein pyaar dhoondhne nahi jaa raha hoon na hi mujhe uspe shaadi karni hai," said the Bigg Boss OTT contestant.

When asked about her rapport with Pratik, Miesha said that after they left the show, they stayed in touch for a while before losing contact with each other because of a busy life and work projects. She further maintained that Pratik is still a friend.

The daily had also talked to Miesha before her entry on the show and asked her if she and Pratik had anything planned for the show. To this, she replied that she has not told him about her participation and does not know how he would react to seeing her. "I haven't spoken to him and I didn't tell him that I am going to be part of the show. And I don't like to plan and play the game, so I didn't want to have any such kind of conversations with him and I wanted everything to be organic. In fact, I don't know how Pratik will react to seeing me in the show. I don't know what's going to happen in the house, so that's not something that I can vouch for now."

