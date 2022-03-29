To-be parents Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary hop on fun Instagram challenge; Fans dub them 'best couple'

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. They became a household name following their stints in the TV series Ramayan. The couple fell in love while working together and tied the knot in February 2011. And, they are soon going to welcome a baby into their lives. They enjoy a huge fan following on social media and keep treating their fans with their pictures and videos. They are also sharing their pregnancy journey on Instagram.

Recently, Debina and Gurmeet hopped on a fun Instagram challenge and looked adorable as always. While sharing the video, Gurmeet wrote, “Thought of doing this challenge right with a real life situation of ours. Will you call me a hands on husband now.” As soon as he posted the video, his fans showered love on them as they dropped sweet comments in the comment section. They also dubbed them the “best couple.” A fan wrote, “So sweet.” Another user commented, “Super cute.”

See video here

Earlier, Debina had shared a post as she is seen doing a headstand during her pregnancy. In the pictures shared by the actress, Debina is seen doing a headstand and Gurmeet Choudhary is seen standing next to her for assistance.

Debina had previously also shared pictures of her baby shower, for which she had dressed up beautifully in red traditional attire and tied hair in a bun. She wrote, “Sharing the look I thought of creating. Wanted to look more bangali though but ended up looking Bihari or maybe more North Indian. Thank u @monkandmei for coming up with this red/maroon traditional outfit on such short notice. Thank u everyone for keeping me in your blessings. P.s. I ate a few kilos."

ALSO READ: Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee nails a headstand, husband Gurmeet Choudhary helps; PIC