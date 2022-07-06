Beautiful PICS of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Aneri Vajani's home

Aneri Vajani is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She has worked in numerous popular shows like Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Crazy Stupid Ishq, and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, among others. She was highly appreciated for her role in Beyhadh and Laal Ishq. She was last seen in the top-rated daily soap Anupamaa. Presently she is seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She is in Cape Town presently, for the shoot of the stunt-based show, hosted by Rohit Shetty. She was seen in the elimination round but she pulled herself through with her determination. The actress has a beautiful home in Mumbai, here is a glimpse of her beautiful abode.

Living area

There is a spacious living area with brown couches and some plants on the sides. There is a TV cabinet in front of the cabinet. There are tinted glass windows on the sides.

Dining area

There is a simple dining area next to the living area. It has a glass top table with wooden chair. There is a bookshelf and fridges on the side.

Bedroom

There is an elegant bedroom with a wooden bed and some lightings on the wall. There are wooden almirahs on the side and window near the bed, which has curtains on it.

Balcony

There is a beautiful balcony area with artificial grass on the floor and a table in the centre. There are marble tiles on the sides and the view from the balcony is fabulous.

Also read- Aneri Vajani on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: I always knew that I’m a fighter and won’t give up