Bedard Released: Hina Khan looks charismatic in the song as she makes a statement in skin fitted dress

Hina Khan’s pretty dress with a picturesque backdrop is absolutely unmissable. Take a look at the stills from her music video Bedard.

is one of the most fashionable and dazzling actresses on Indian TV. She was recognised for her beauty and glamorous avatar from her entry in the reality show Bigg Boss 11. She was not the winner of the show, but she made an impact with her unique style. The actress has been gearing up for the release of her music video Bedard for the past few days. Now that the music video has released, we can’t take our eyes off her mesmerising beauty.

In the video, she has worn a skin fit grey and yellow dress and has left her hair open. The make-up of the actress is top-notch and perfect. She has also paired her look with golden small hoops. The backdrop of the picture is also gorgeous which includes lush greenery. The sunset frame makes her look divine.

Take a look:

Hina Khan’s different styles often are in trend and fans love to follow her new fashionable looks. The actress has recently shared her Ramadan look in a yellow suit and was immensely appreciated for her exquisite traditional attire. She is very excited about her new music which has finally been released today.

