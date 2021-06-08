‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’ Review: Gurmeet Chaudhary steals the show with his remarkable acting chops

Gurmeet Chaudhary’s new music video ‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’ is out and the actors win the heart of the fans with his excellent acting.

Actor Gurmeet Chaudhary is a prominent name in television and Bollywood. Gurmeet has now shared his new music video named Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka. The music video is a story of lost love and broken hearts. The main cast includes Gurmeet Chaudhary, Sherine Singh, Kashish Vohra, and Altmash Faraz. The music video shows the picturesque backdrop of Dehradun and Mussoorie. The love song is composed by Meet Bros and lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir and it is sung by Jubin Nautiyal.

The music video shows the unrequited love of two people. Gurmeet Chaudhary is seen as a cute lovelorn guy. He is shown in one-sided love with a girl and she breaks his heart as she falls for someone else. The music video has been released today and was liked by viewers. In the music video, Gurmeet is shown in a different character. Though other actors in the video have performed well, we can’t get our eyes off Gurmeet.

Gurmeet has shared a post about the release of the music video. Check it out here-

Actor Gurmeet Chaudhary rose to fame with the show Ramayan, in which he played the role of Rama and his wife Debina Bonnerjee played the role of Sita. The actor has also done other shows including Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivah. He has also been part of reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and others.

