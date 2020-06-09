Begusarai’s Rajesh Kareer on financial crisis: Haven’t worked for 11 months; Seeking help was only option left

Days after Begusaria fame Rajesh Kareer sought financial help on social media, the actor broke down while talking about his crisis and said that it was the only option, he was left with to survive.

Television actor Rajesh Kareer, who has impressed the audience with his acting chops in shows like Begusarai, recently made the headlines after he shared a video of himself seeking financial help from the industrywalas amid the COVID 19 crisis. While his co-star Shivangi Joshi did help him, Rajesh has revealed that he has been jobless for around 11 months now and given his financial condition seeking help from people was the only option left for him in order to survive.

During his recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Rajesh also brought the issue of delay in payments in the light and said that the producers delay the payments for a year at times. “What should actors do in such a situation? Either the actor has a solid background or he gets regular work. Now in my case, I haven’t worked since July 30, 2019. Where will I get money from?” he questioned. Furthermore, the senior actor emphasised that in such crisis either he could have embraced death or lookout for ways to live and while he chose the latter “openly seeking help from everyone” was the only option he had. “Everyone supported me when I chose life,” he added.

Rajesh also mentioned that coming and seeking help openly wasn’t an easy thing for him to do. However, he broke down saying that his death would have only made things difficult for his family. The 50 year old actor is now planning to move to his native place in Punjab in search of employment along with trying hands at Punjabi films as acting is all he knows. Explaining his decision to leave Mumbai, Rajesh said that he doesn’t see the situation improving given the coronavirus outbreak.

“I may not be able to wait for those 6-8 months before I can get some decent work. So, I plan to go back to my native place and start something small. I will also try my hands at Punjabi films. Mumbai is in my heart; I will come back when the city calls me,” Rajesh was quoted saying.

