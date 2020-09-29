From being on screen sisters to off screen BFFs: Nia Sharma & Krystle D'Souza's PHOTOS are worth a glimpse

Nia Sharma and Krystle D'Souza share a great bond with each other. Meanwhile, check out the latest pictures of the stunning actresses.

It was back in 2011 when Nia Sharma and Krystle D’Souza played on-screen sisters in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The popular daily soap also featured and in the lead roles. Nia and Krystle were highly praised for their performances in the same. The two of them also share a great bond in real life and often spend quality time with each other. That is evident from the social media handles of the actresses.

Recently, both the actresses have shared a few pictures on Instagram that are worth a glimpse. In one of the pictures, both Nia and Krystle are twinning in white bathrobes as they pose together. Well, there is no denying this fact that the divas look stunning in the picture. Moreover, Nia Sharma has also shared another post on Instagram in which she adds then-and-now pictures of herself and Krystle D’Souza. In the old picture, both of them are seen sitting at the airport while in the latest one, they twin in black outfits.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Nia Sharma recently won the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. Before that, she was seen in the show Naagin 4. The actress played the role of the shape-shifting serpent, Brinda, in the supernatural drama backed by Ekta Kapoor. It also featured Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin, and in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Krystle D’Souza was last seen in the show Belan Wali Bahu. She also appeared in a web show titled Fittrat.

