From being Shehnaaz Gill's suitor to dating Neha Kakkar; Here's what you need to know about Rohanpreet Singh

The latest reports suggest that Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are all set to tie the knot with each other. Read on to know further about the latter.

Neha Kakkar is reportedly going to join the bandwagon of celebs who have tied the knot this year. Yes, you heard it right! A report by TOI suggests that the Indian Idol judge is all set to tie the knot with Rohanpreet Singh who happens to be her longtime friend. The popular singer was earlier dating Yaariyan fame Himansh Kohli but later on, the two of them went their separate ways. Coming back to the present context, Neha is reportedly dating Rohanpreet.

Certain reports also suggest that the rumoured couple is all set to tie the knot on October 24, 2020. However, none of them has confirmed or dismissed the reports. While Neha Kakkar has already shot to fame with hit songs like Saki Saki, Kala Chashma, Aankh Maarey, and others, Rohanpreet is no less in this regard. The singer has his own fan following and has earned acclaim after appearing in multiple reality shows.

Here is everything that you need to know about Rohanpreet Singh

1. The 25-year old singer was born in Patiala, Punjab on 1st December 1994. He reportedly began singing at a very young age. He has two sisters – Amanpreet Kaur and Rasminder Kaur.

2. He attended the Shri Guru Harkrishan Public School in Punjab. He also received training for Hindustani classical music from Professor Gurmukh Singh Sehgal.

3. The singer’s favourite actor is Sunny Deol and he likes the movie Apne.

4. He has a crown tattoo inked on his right wrist.

5. The singer’s main hobbies include singing and dancing.

6. His favourite dishes are prawns and Kaju barfi.

7. Rohanpreet Singh shot to fame in 2007 when he participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.

8. The Punjabi singer also participated in another reality show titled Rising Stars 2 in 2018 and was declared the first runner up. His competitor, Hemant Brijwasi won the show that year.

9. For the unversed, Rohanpreet Singh also participated in the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He was among the suitors of Shehnaaz Gill.

10. The singer has crooned many other songs like Hello Hi, Pehli Mulaqat, Taqleef, and others.

