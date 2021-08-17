Bell Bottom cast to grace the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show; Teaser shows Akshay Kumar at his wittiest best

Few shows became as popular on the small screen as the Kapil Sharma Show. Throughout the years it has been an audience favorite. Moreover, celebrities from the film industry feature on the show regularly to promote their upcoming films and projects. Now, the show is making a re-entry on television with a brand-new season. It went off air as host Kapil Sharma was on paternity leave post the birth of his second child. A few weeks back he had shared pictures from the sets of the show with his team and captioned the post, "New beginning with all the old faces.”

A new promo put out by Sony TV channel reveals that the cast of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom is going to grace the sets of the show in its premiere episode. In the video, Akshay and Kapil are seen exchanging friendly banter. Kapil takes a friendly dig at the actor by mentioning the different roles he dons in films. To this Akshay quickly replies that he wants to work a lot so that he can keep coming back on Kapil’s show and insult him. Kapil does not miss the moment and says that he does not mind the insults as they get him his paycheck. The ‘Hera Pheri’ actor bursts out laughing at this.

Have a look at Sony TV’s promo featuring here.

Apart from Akshay, Vaani Kapoor, , and Jackky Bhagnani are also the seen in this episode. The Kapil Sharma show will premiere from 21st August, at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.