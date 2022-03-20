Belle of the ball: Mouni Roy will steal your breath away in her sensual bikini look; PIC

Mouni Roy, our original fashionista, seldom goes wrong with her voguish style. With each outfit, the actress can wear anything and make it look straight out of a magazine catalogue. Mouni Roy is one of the most talked about name on the social media these days as the actress got married to beau Suraj Nambiar two months ago, on 27th January. Currently, the actress is in Sri Lanka, getting that glow tan, enjoying the serenity of beaches and looking absolutely exotic. She recently shared some glimpses of her beautiful trip and we are in love!

On Saturday, she uploaded a sensual picture in a beautiful bikini and a huge hat. She looked like a mermaid: ethereal and mystical. Along with the picture, she wrote a cute caption. It read, “Belle of the ball #FootLooseAndFancyFree." As soon as she uploaded the post, fans and industry colleagues from all over rushed to shower the post with love and admiration for the stunning actress. Now, just a few minutes ago, Mouni uploaded another post, giving us a sneak peak into her beach vacation. She could be seen in a spectacular green slip dress. She also uploaded a calming video of the beach waves, tempting us all to book our tickets to Colombo right now!

Check Mouni's posts:

Mouni also shared a glimpse of her luxurious hotel. Finally, she ended the post with some inspirational quotes. She also penned down a perfect caption for her wholesome post. She wrote, “Live what you love….” Beautiful words by a beautiful woman!

