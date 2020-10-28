Bengali actress Aparajita Adhya & family members test positive for COVID 19; Put under home quarantine

Aparajita Adhya, who was seen hosting Rannabanna tested positive of coronavirus. However, she is stable now and is currently taking rest.

The effect of COVID 19 doesn’t seem to subside in India and the number of cases are increasing by the day. Not just the aam aadmi, even the celebs are getting infected by this deadly virus across the nation. Now the recent one to join the list of COVID 19 patients is Aparajita Adhya who along with her family members have been tested positive for the highly transmissible disease. According to media reports, the actress and her family are currently in home quarantine and are stable.

According to a report published in Anandabazar, Aparajita was keeping well for a couple of days. As a result, she decided to undergo the COVID 19 test which turned out to be positive. Not just the actress, but her mother in law along with some relatives have also been infected with the virus. Talking about the same, Aparajita stated that he is doing fine now. She also recalled how her hemoglobin has suddenly dropped initially. While she never had fever. it was difficult for her to figure out what was happening. However, Aparajita is glad that she is fine now and so is everyone in the show.

To note, Aparajita is being seen in the cookery show titled Rannabanna which Hasiwala and Company. Interestingly, she was quite sceptical about shooting amid the COVID 19 outbreak. But she decided to give it a shot after discussing it with her husband and was said to be enjoying the shoot. However, post her diagnosis, she isn’t able to shoot for the show as of now.

Credits :Anandabazar

