Bengali TV actor Suvo Chakraborty attempts suicide by going live on Facebook; Police come to his rescue

Content Warning: The article contains references to suicide.

Bengali television actor Suvo Chakraborty attempted to end his life during a Facebook Live session on June 8. He was a part of the serials Mangal Chandi and Manasa. As reported, he was suffering from depression due to not having any work since the last year. His sudden attempt shocked his fans and friends and they immediately informed the police. As soon as the police came to know about it, they rushed to the actor’s residence and saved him on time.

According to The Times of India, police said that the actor is safe now. Narrating the incident, the official further told TOI that they had received a call from a Facebook user and then immediately rushed to help. Police have also spoken to the actor’s sister. A few months ago, the actor had also lost his father. On June 8, the actor had started a live conversation on Facebook. In the video, he spoke about his struggle and shared that after August 2020, he didn’t have much projects.

Suvo also mentioned that the audiences and makers appreciate his work, but it is not helping him on professional grounds. To note, the show 'Mangal Chandi' went off air last year. Then suddenly, he wrote ‘I quit’ and threatened to end his life by consuming sleeping pills and ended the live session. This created panic among many other users who were watching him. They immediately alerted the local police.

Due to the pandemic, the entertainment industry has been massively hit. Many small actors and technicians have been facing financial issues owing to the lockdown. Many film shootings have also been cancelled.

DISCLAIMER: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with mental health, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.