Bepanah Pyaar Poster Released: Here's the first look of Surbhi Chandna & Sharad Malhotra from the music video

Surbhi Chandna has shared the poster of her upcoming music video, featuring Sharad Malhotra as well. They both look stunning. The poster is getting lot of love and appreciation.

Surbhi Chandna is feeling excited as her music video is going to released soon. The stunning actress has shared its poster on her social media. Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra look sizzling. They are back together after TV show Naagin, in which the romantic chemistry of the two actors was popular and appreciated by the audience. The poster shared by Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna has become viral with its release.

In the poster, Surbhi and Sharad are seen twinning in black. Surbhi is looking spectacular in a black body fit V-neck top and black jeans. Her makeup is gorgeous and the wavy hair is suiting the look. The expressions of the actress are breathtaking and have made her fans fall in love with her look. Sharad Malhotra is wearing a black sweatshirt and black jeans. Their music video Bepanah Pyaar is slated to be released soon.

Surbhi Chandna wrote in the caption, “The Wait is Finally Over Super Excited to announce #BepanahPyaar will be out soon on @vyrloriginals, are you ready for this? More details out tomorrow.”

They are getting immense appreciation and love from fans. Their friends are also showered love in comments section. Priayamvada shared fire emoji, Rohit Bose Roy wrote, “Holy maloley!!”, Adaa Khann wrote, “Wooohoooo” with fire emoji, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Waaah” with heart emoji, Monalisa wrote “Awesome” and many others commented.

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

