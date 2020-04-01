Bepanah Pyaarr's Pearl V Puri compares his character as Raghbir with Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

Pearl V Puri has recently revealed that his character of Raghbir in Bepanah Pyaarr is like that of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. Read on for further details.

Pearl V Puri never fails to grab our attention whenever he makes an appearance on the television screen. The handsome hunk who can proudly boast of having a loyal fan base has appeared in numerous popular shows in the past few years. One of them happens to be Bepanah Pyaarr in which he portrays the role of a drunkard named Raghbir. Recently, during a live chat with a leading entertainment portal, Pearl has spoken in detail about his role in the show.

The actor reveals that Raghbir is by far the most diverse character he has opted for in his career. Interestingly, he also admits that the character was somewhere in Kabir Singh’s zone. Pearl admits that initially, the audience had issues in accepting Raghbir as he was a drunkard who was always up to something. He also adds that it is the most diverse character he has ever played. For the unversed, Pearl was paired up opposite Ishita Dutta in Bepanah Pyaarr.

Meanwhile, check out this picture of Pearl V Puri below:

Apart from this show, Pearl has appeared in Naagin 3, Badtameez Dil, Meri Saasu Maa and many others. The actor has received a lot of love and appreciation owing to his stellar performances in all the shows and of course, his good looks. The audiences also love Pearl’s on-screen chemistry with his co-stars. For instance, his chemistry with Surbhi Jyoti in the popular supernatural show Naagin 3 helmed by Ekta Kapoor received a lot of praise from everyone.

Do you agree that Pearl's character as Raghbir had a striking resemblance with 's Kabir Singh? Do let us know in the comments section.

