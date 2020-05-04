Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopda goes 'Hmmm' with his latest photo but fans have a complain; Check Out

Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopda has finally shared a new post on social media treating his fans amid lockdown, but as it turns out, they have a complaint after all.

Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopda has never been someone to be very socially active and in fact, the actor has said it on multiple occasions himself. None the less, he does try his best to keep his fans updated and shares photos and videos once in a while, leaving his fans in complete awe of him. Every time he shares something new, fans always go gaga over him and shower him with all the love, hoping that he does more of it.

None the less, his social media is primarily dominated by photos and videos of the actor's workout and if anything, we can always take some motivation from him for the same. And today, the actor shared a photo with the caption 'Hmmm' but the problem here is that fans cannot see his face and that is what their complain from him, happens to be. No sooner did the actor share the photo that fans went all hearts and yet, asked him to at least share one with his photo.

Check out Harshad Chopda's post here:

ALSO READ: Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopda looks suave as he goes touristy in London and poses on the streets; PHOTO

On the work front, Harshad was last seen in Bepannaah and while his chemistry with won hearts, fans continue to wish that we could have seen more of them on-screen. In fact, when reports about Beyhadh 2 going on-air first came, fans were rooting for JenShad. However, now too, they are a hit pair for the audiences and they receive a lot of love from the fans.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×