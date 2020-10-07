  1. Home
  2. tv

Bepannaah fame Taher Shabbir ties the knot with ladylove Akshita Gandhi; See PHOTOS

Taher Shabbir of Bepannaah fame is now a married man. The actor has now shared the pictures of his marriage ceremony on social media.
492 reads Mumbai
Taher Shabbir marries Akshita Gandhi Bepannaah fame Taher Shabbir ties the knot with ladylove Akshita Gandhi; See PHOTOS
Another couple has joined the bandwagon of celebs who have tied the knot this year. Yes, we are talking about Taher Shabbir here who has recently tied the knot with his fiancée Akshita Gandhi. Earlier, the duo got engaged in a private ceremony on August 18, 2020. Shabbir also shared the pictures from the special occasion on social media thereby sending the fans into a frenzy. Now, the Bepannaah actor has once again shared a few more pictures on Instagram.

These pictures happen to be from the auspicious occasion of his marriage ceremony with Akshita. Well, there is no denying this fact the couple looks adorable in the pictures. Taher Shabbir looks dapper as he wears an embellished red and white sherwani. He also wears a matching turban along with the same. Akshita, on the other hand, looks stunning in a green lehenga teamed up with a golden blouse. In yet another picture, the couple is seen twinning in yellow outfits.

Check out the pictures below:

Moreover, Tahir Shabbir also shares a caption along with the post that reads, “Shams, the heretic, the wanderer, wandered and wandered for the enlightened one, and finally, he met Rumi. And she said yes. And then there was forever.” We wish the couple a happy married life! Talking about Shabbir, he last featured in the show Bepannaah co-starring Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget in the lead roles. He has proven his acting prowess in Bollywood movies like Fan and Naam Shabana. He also played a crucial role in Netflix India’s Guilty.

Credits :Taher Shabbir Instagram

