Bepannaah star Harshad Chopda's special wish for Christmas will surely make your day brighter; Check it out

Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopda recently shared a special message for fans on Instagram and it will surely make your day happier. Take a look.

Christmas is finally here and everyone is beaming with happiness. From Hollywood to Bollywood to Indian TV stars, each one is making the most of this joyous day. Wishes for Christmas have been pouring in since last night and celebrities are taking to their social media accounts to share some insightful pictures of their Christmas celebration. And now our beloved actor Harshad Chopda has shared a special wish for his fans on Christmas.

Though, the actor isn't very active on social media and very rarely shares pictures, on this special occasion he made sure to treat his fans with the best. He recently took to his Instagram handle to share a special picture on Christmas and also a unique message for fans. In the picture, he is seen dressed in a long off-black overcoat teamed up with a muffler, Harshad looks suave and dapper. His long tresses, and shining bright eyes, surely make us weak in the knees. We must say, when it comes to getting the best winter look, no one can do it better than Harshad Chopda. But, what made us more happy was Harshad's sweet message for fans on this big day. He wrote, "Merry and bright Christmas." Well, after seeing Harshad's oh-so-handsome picture, our day has surely become brighter.

Take a look at Harshad's dapper Christmas picture here:

Talking about Harshad, after Bepannaah the actor has been missing from the small-screen and has not yet revealed his upcoming projects. He began his journey back in 2006 with Mamta and since then has many roles to his credit including Left Right Left, Amber Dhara, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Tere Liye, Dharampatni, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava and Humsafars.

