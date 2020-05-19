Bepannaah's Harshad Chopda thanks fans for their birthday wishes; Says 'This time it felt like a festival'

Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopda has expressed his gratitude towards everyone for their birthday wishes. His birthday was on 17th May, 2020.

Harshad Chopda who has appeared in many popular television shows enjoys a huge fan following for reasons that are quite obvious. The handsome hunk has appeared in daily soaps like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Humsafars, Tere Liye, Dharam Patni, and the latest being Bepannaah. He has showcased his acting prowess in every show thereby garnering a lot of praise from everyone. 17th May 2020 marked Harshad’s 37th birthday and wishes poured in for him from every part of the country.

The Bepannaah actor who is not much active on social media has now penned down a note of gratitude for all his fans and well-wishers for their birthday wishes through the medium of an Instagram post. Here’s what he writes, “Still not enough but couldn’t wait more! P.s- thank you for every call message post tweet video mixes pictures edits, etc and most importantly for the kindness you have shown for the needy. This time my birthday felt like a festival!!!! As always thank you for being so kind to me.”

Check out Harshad Chopda’s post below:

On the professional front, as it has been already mentioned above, Harshad was last seen in the popular show Bepannaah co-starring as the female lead. It also features Shehzad Shaikh, Rajesh Khattar, Parineeti Borthakur, Aanchal Goswami, Sehban Azim, and others in pivotal roles. Harshad plays the role of Aditya Hooda in the much-loved show. His on-screen chemistry with Jennifer Winget was loved by everyone. Many fans were disheartened when Bepannaah suddenly went off-air.

