Bepannah's Harshad Chopra & Shehzad goofing around with Rajesh Khattar's baby boy in these PICS is unmissable

Bepannah actor Rajesh Khattar has recently shared a few throwback pictures of his baby boy Vanraj with co-stars Harshad Chopra and Shehzad Shaikh. Check them out.

Rajesh Khattar who has proved his mettle in popular shows like Beyhadh is now a proud father of a baby boy. The senior actor and his wife Vandana Khattar welcomed their son Vanraj a few days back and the best part is that the little munchkin’s pictures have already taken over the internet. The couple had shared the pictures on their 12th marriage anniversary. Rajesh, who is currently 53-year old, is also Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter’s father and ’s stepfather.

The actor has now shared a few more throwback pictures of baby Vanraj which is sure to break the internet once again. Well, this time the little guy has some company with him and they are none other than Bepannah actors Harshad Chopra and Shehzad Shaikh. The two TV stars are seen goofing around Vanraj while clicking pictures with him and it is all things adorable. Rajesh Khattar has shared the pictures on his Instagram handle and also added a caption that reads, “Reel one’s awed by Real One.”

Check out the pictures below:

For the unversed, Rajesh and Vandana had kept the news about their baby under wraps for quite some time. It was only when the couple shared the pictures of Vanraj on social media that people got to know about the same. Interestingly, the senior actor portrayed the role of Harshad Chopra and Shehzad Shaikh’s on-screen father in Bepannah. The drama series also featured , Parineeta Borthakur, Aanchal Goswami, Sehban Azim, and others in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

