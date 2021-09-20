‘Betrayal’ First Look: Angad Bedi and Hina Khan look romantic and daring in the latest pictures

and Angad Bedi have collaborated for an upcoming music video titled as Betrayal. Hina Khan had been sharing BTS pictures from the sets of the shoot. Now, Angad Bedi has shared a sizzling picture with Hina, which is one of the stills from the music video. The pictures are going viral on social media as the chemistry between the actors is undeniable.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 3 fame, Angad Bedi shared a post on social media in which he revealed the date of his upcoming music video. The actor is seen in a still with Hina Khan. They are both seen in rugged and gangster look. Angad is seen in a sleeveless T-shirt and has tattoos on arm as well as neck. Hina Khan looks like a stunner in blue lacy corset and black pants. She has a feather accessory in her hair which adds to her look.

See the post here:

Angad Bedi and Hina Khan's fans have dropped hearts on the post of the video. Some commented, ‘So excited’, ‘Ufff’, etc. One wrote, ‘Cannot wait!’

Angad Bedi is a popular name in the television, movies and OTT shows. His work was highly appreciated for his acting chops in web series ‘Inside Edge’. He has also been part of popular movies like F.A.L.T.U, Ungli, Dear Zindagi, Tiger Zinda Hai, Soorma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, etc. Hina Khan has been seen in series like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, reality series Bigg Boss 11, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, etc.

